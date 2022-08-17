Walking with alpacas in the Forest of Bowland

They’re far from their South American homeland but these adorable creatures have settled well into the Lancashire countryside and are helping people of all ages

The Whitaker family have been farming at Wood End Farm on the Duchy of Lancaster Estate for the last 115 years, lambing 1,000 sheep on the farm and caring for 300 store cattle. If that wasn’t enough hard work, sisters Alison Whitaker and Janet Smalley hatched a pre-Covid plan to diversify into offering the public walks with alpacas.

‘We started with just four of our boys,’ smiles Alison. ‘Hamilton, Paddington, Marley and Smudge. I’d read about how friendly, cuddly and interesting they are, so we approached a local breeder who breeds alpacas for wool. Our idea was to offer accessible walks with alpacas for people who want to connect to the countryside and enjoy the company of a lovely companion along the way.’

Buddy needs a rest - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Smaller than its camelid cousin, the llama, the alpaca is a South American highland native and the Bowland Fells have turned out to be a great climate for them. Their wool is prized worldwide for its quality but what’s less known is the sweetness of their nature and, with a little care and gentle training, alpacas can be fantastic companions.

Observant and intelligent, they learn quickly both from humans and other previously trained animals in their peer group. Recent research in the US has shown that animal contact of the kind offered by initiatives like this can help with a wide range of emotional and physical conditions.

‘This is what really inspired me,’ says Alison. ‘The combination of fairly easy walking with an alpaca – well, they’re actually a bit idle and potter along really – and the beautiful views of the fells seemed to be an ideal way to show off our wonderful countryside and provide people of all ages and backgrounds with a really uplifting and calming experience.’

Alison Whitaker with Paddington and Hamilton - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Lockdown provided time for the family to establish trust with the alpacas and train them, as you would a foal, to accept a halter and walk to the lead as well as getting to know their individual quirks and preferences. They live outside all the time but have access to haylage and fresh water under a shelter. Special camelid feed which includes maize, peas and oats is supplemented with extra vitamins and minerals. They also receive extra Vitamin D during the winter months due to the lack of sunlight.

Alison’s farming background and a previous career as a teaching assistant makes her ideally placed to match her alpacas with visitors. The walk starts with a health and safety briefing and an opportunity for guests to bond with their alpaca before setting off.

‘I try to partner each animal to the visitors walking them,’ Alison said. ‘Our current ‘leader’ alpacas are Uno, Fudge and Otto. Uno’s a bit like a child trying to get out of school, but when he gets going loves to lead, while Fudge is a real nosy mischief with a short attention span. Otto is our only ‘Suri’ breed alpaca and his fleece grows down rather than outwards.’

Pupils from Astley Park School meet the alpacas - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Such is the popularity of these charming animals, they are now in great demand as guests at weddings, birthdays and children’s parties and they also make visits to care homes and schools. The new party room at the farm is ideal for children’s parties can take up to 30 guests and a bride recently organised her hen party there. School visits are arranged by the Country Trust with funding from the Forest of Bowland AONB.

Paddington and Romeo - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The farm is in Higher Level Stewardship and has attracted funding from Farming in Protected Landscapes towards the creation of the new party room, a kitchen and accessible toilets and there has also been help with soil testing and wildflower seeding in the remote upland area.

‘We’re finding that our alpacas are great entertainment between a wedding service and the reception – it’s particularly fun for kids who can get a bit bored,’ Alison said.

‘The alpacas travel very well in a horse trailer. And they’re really well toilet trained, too. They go in the same place – all we do is have a bag of poo, they smell it and will poo on the spot so we can clean it up,’ she adds. The farm now has two tame Vallais Black Nose sheep who also do walks and weddings.

It's lunchtime for Hamilton - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

While the alpaca side of things is very much Alison’s baby, the whole family and a number of neighbours are involved. Janet, her husband Andrew, dad John and son Tom concentrate on the farming while mum Doreen helps out with catering, providing light bites, bacon rolls, cream teas, and hot dogs and jelly for the children’s parties.

Visitors staying in the farm B&B can include an alpaca experience as part of their visit and themed animal birthday cakes are made by a local baker, with volunteers including family members, Duke of Edinburgh award scheme participants and friends from the village.

Alison Whitaker - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Walk the walk

The walks take place every day, come rain or shine. ‘Meet and greet’ sessions cost £15 per person and the full experience costs £33. The walks are all booked online and are tailored to abilities, with a ‘tramper’ option for the less able and feature unrivalled vistas from Beatrix Fell of Waddington, Thorneyholme, Stapleoak and Tottridge Fells and views down the Whitewell Valley. visitwoodendfarm.co.uk

Alison Whitaker with Paddington and Hamilton, Milly Thornber with Romeo and Janet Smalley with Casper - Credit: Kirsty Thompson



