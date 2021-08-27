6 of the best September walks in Cheshire

Updated

Published: 8:45 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 8:49 AM August 27, 2021

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during September.

Tatton Hall seen from across Melchett Mere - Credit: Paul Taylor

Knutsford and Tatton Park

September 2020 issue

Setting off from Knutsford station in the heart of the town, you head towards the Tatton Estate, to the stable yard and back down the other side of Tatton Mere.

Click here to view the details of the Knutsford walk



Making hay while the sun shines by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Morley Green

September 2019 issue

While trips to the airport become few and far between at the moment, you can head to the area for a lovely countryside walk.

Click here to view the details of the Morley Green walk





The Thelwall Ferry by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Lymm and Thelwall

September 2018 issue

Another walk with links to the regions famous transport links. This one is based around the area around the M6 motorway and the Manchester Ship Canal.

Click here to view the details of the Lymm and Thelwall walk





Beeston Castle by Brett Hughes - Credit: Archant

Beeston and Peckforton

September 2017 issue

Head for the hills at Beeston and Peckforton where you can enjoy panoramic views of the area and witness the beginning of the change of seasons.

Click here to view the details of the Beeston and Peckforton walk





Grindley Brook staircase locks by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Whitchurch

September 2016 issue

Cross over into Shropshire and into lovely Whitchurch for this lovely canalside walk along the Shropshire Union Canal before it heads north into Cheshire.

Click here to view the details of the Whitchurch walk





Lyme Park by Tony Marsh - Credit: Archant

Higher Poynton and Lyme Park

September 2015 issue

Lyme Park is popular all year round, but there are few finer places to walk than in the estate in Autumn. The brisk walk to The Cage with the surrounding Deer Park is the perfect September walk.

Click here to view the details of the Lyme Park walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.