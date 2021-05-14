10 Lancashire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Published: 8:23 AM May 14, 2021

We have all enjoyed walking and exploring new places during the lockdown, but now we can add a trip to a top-rated pub to our itinerary. We've found some AA recommended pubs to go alongside some of the walks from our archive.

Inn at Whitewell, Whitewell

What the AA Inspector said: "Historic inn with spectacular valley views"

The walk: This walk begins at the popular walking destination of Dunsop Bridge, but the fabulous Inn at Whitewell is just a couple of miles south of here.

Click here to view the details of the Trough of Bowland walk

Parkers Arms, Newton-in-Bowland

What the AA Inspector said: "Imaginative cooking and delightful countryside views"

The walk: Another walk setting off from Dunsop Bridge, this time you head east towards the village of Newton, where you can visit the award winning Parkers Arms.

Click here to view the details of the Dunsop Bridge to Newtson walk

The Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton

What the AA Inspector said: "Real ales in charming Lancashire village inn"

The walk: The Swan with Two Necks is at the beginning and the end of this 7.5 mile circular walk from Pendleton to Downham.

Click here to view the details of the Pendleton to Downham walk

Calf's Head, Worston

What the AA Inspector said: "Discover real ales and an extensive range of locally sourced dishes in an area of outstanding natural beauty."

The walk: Setting off from the Salthill Quarry Local Nature Reserve you head east to the village of Worston, notable for the welcoming hostelry The Calf's Head.

Click here to view the details of the Clitheroe to Worston walk

Hark to Bounty Inn, Slaidburn

What the AA Inspector said: "Good beer in a lovely location"



The walk: You set off from the Cross of Greet Bridge, it's a few miles up the road from Salidburn via TRhe Skaithe, so you can plan your visit to Hark to Bounty Inn before or after exploring the Bowland Knotts.

Click here to view the details of the Cross of Greet walk

Pendle Inn, Barley

What the AA Inspector said: "Log-fire-warmed home of the Pendle Witches"

The walks: Barley is a popular base for exploring the countryside around Pendle Hill. We have two walks from the village and as the pub in located in the centre, you have a choice or walks, or the perfect excuse to visit twice over the summer.

Click here to view the details of the Barley to Pendle Hill walk

Click here to view the details of the Barley circular walk

The Strawbury Duck, Entwistle

What the AA Inspector said: "Rustic inn with modern menu"

The walk: A waterside walk exploring Wayoh and Entwistle reservoirs. It ends and begins in the centre of Entwistle so you can visit The Strawbury Duck before or after your walk. The train station is just metres away, so you can leave the car at home for this one.

Click here to view the details of the Wayoh and Entwistle reservoir walk

The Royal Arms, Tockholes

What the AA Inspector said: "Rich with pickings from Lancashire microbreweries"

The walk: This very beautiful walk visits the deep wooded valley of Roddlesworth and a Wishing Well then climbs to the airy heights of Darwen Moors and a Tower. The Royal Arms is right next to your start and end point at Roddlesworth Information Centre.

Click here to view the details of the Tockholes and Darwen Moor walk

The Sun Inn, Kirkby Lonsdale

What the AA Inspector said: "Terrific period inn with top-notch menu"

The walk: Start and finish from the market square in Kirbky Lonsdale, it's also where The Sun Inn is located. You can stop off here before or after visiting Devil's Bridge and Ruskin's View.

Click here to view the details of the Kirkby Lonsdale walk

Hare & Hounds, Levens

What the AA Inspector said: "Enjoyable home-made food and Lakeland ales"

The walk: The beginning of this walk around a disused section of the Lancaster Canal is from a layby just north of Levens Bridge on A6, it's a stones throw away from the Hare & Hounds.

Click here to view the details of the Levens walk

Find more AA-rated pubs and inns along featured walking routes at www.ratedtrips.com



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Due to the situation with lockdown guidelines, we advise that you also check the websites or social media channels of the establishments to check their opening times and possible restrictions.

