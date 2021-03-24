6 great walks near Poynton

Published: 10:25 AM March 24, 2021

Most of these walks are centred around The Middlewood Way, an 11-mile "linear park" that follows the line of the former Macclesfield, Bollington and Marple Railway.





Anson Engine Museum in Poynton - Credit: Paul Taylor

Poynton

0 miles from Poynton

Exploring the industrial past of Poynton. Look out for the picturesque Petre Bank cottages, built to house miners. And the colliery history is further brought to life by displays at the Nelson Pit Visitor Centre and Anson Engine Museum.

The Cage in Lyme Park - Credit: Kate Warrington

Higher Poynton and Lyme Park

2 miles from Poynton

We start our from Nelson Pit Visitor Centre in Higher Poynton and head east towards the iconic Lyme Park and venture up to a famous folly, The Cage.

The Macclesfield Canal - Credit: Paul Taylor

Macclesfield Canal

2 miles from Poynton

Another walk setting off from Higher Poynton. This time we head south and take in sections of the Middlewood Way and the Macclesfield Canal, and padding by Poynton Coppice Nature Reserve.

Cyclists on Middlewood Way - Credit: PAUL TAYLOR

High Lane and the Middlewood Way

3 miles from Poynton

We join the Middlewood Way at crossing point of the A6 Buxton Road near High Lane, you start by turning right to head towards Macclesfield or left towards Marple, you can either walk or cycle any section of the route and head home again.

A distance marker on the Middlewood Way - Credit: Paul Taylor

Bollington and the Middlewood Way

5 miles from Poynton

This easy five-mile walk from Bollington takes you along the Middlewood Way, up to higher ground where you will be able to gaze down across Cheshire's flatter expanses and back to the town along the Macclesfield Canal.

The view from Moorside Lane, near Pott Shrigley - Credit: Paul Taylor

Bollington and Pott Shrigley

5 miles from Poynton

Another walk that sets off from Bollington, catch a glimpse of the famous White Nancy folly, before heading to the edge of the Peak District at Pott Shrigley.

