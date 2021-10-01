Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
10 of the best Halloween events in Derbyshire and the Peak District

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:35 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 8:41 AM October 1, 2021
Shine a Light at Chatsworth

Shine a Light at Chatsworth - Credit: Chatsworth House Trust - Simon Broadhead

8th-10th, 15th-31st October
Alton Towers Scarefest   
The theme park stays open until 9pm so visitors can experience thrilling rides in the dark, and there's also the chance to explore scary attractions and meet and greet spooky characters.   
www.altontowers.com/explore/events/scarefest/

16th-17th, 23rd-31st October
Halloween Spook-tacular at National Forest Adventure Farm  
Pick a Pumpkin, Broomstick Training, Scare School, Tragic Magic Show, Ludicrous Laboratory and Pumpkin Carving are amongst the activities taking place throughout half-term.
National Forest Adventure Farm, Postern Road, Tatenhill, Burton upon Trent, 01283 533933
www.adventurefarm.co.uk  

20th-31st October  
Halloween Cinema at Peak Cavern  
The Village Screen pop-up cinema is bringing the ultimate cinematic experience to the Peak Cavern cave this year. 20th-21st: The Lost Boys, 22nd: IT, 23rd: The Shining, 24th: Addams Family Values, 27th-28th: Hocus Pocus, 29th: Scream, 30th: Beetlejuice, 31st: Hallowen (1978). 
Peak Cavern Road, Castleton, Hope Valley S33 8WS. 
thevillagescreen.seetickets.com/tour/the-village-screen-pop-up-cinema 

22nd October
Gresley Old Hall Ghost Hunt
Many avid ghost hunters visit Gresley Old Hall to investigate this daunting location time after time due to the amount of activity that is said to have been witnessed here. From voices captured to stones thrown and intense feelings of fear and dread, this really is a must see and do ghost hunt.
Old Hall Gardens, Church Gresley, Swadlincote, Derby, Derbyshire, DE11 9QW
www.dusktilldawnevents.co.uk

23rd-31st October
The Wizards of Once Halloween Quest
Explore the castle on our brand-new adventure trail inspired by Cressida Cowell’s bestselling Wizards of Once series.
Bolsover Castle (English Heritage) Tel: 0370 333 1181 
www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle/events

23rd-31st October 
The Frights of Abraham 
Join Belinda Broomsticks at Masson Hill this October half term with an enchanted witch's grotto, colourful scarecrow displays at the summit and in the wild woods, tasty Halloween treats in the cafe and a treasure hunt to find 13 magical black cats for younger guests.
The Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath, DE4 3NT  
www.heightsofabraham.com

23rd-31st October
Hallowe'en Hoot  
Frighteningly good fun for little monsters around every corner at Chatsworth House, near Bakewell.  
www.chatsworth.org/events/half-term-halloween-hoot

23rd-31st October
Fang-tastic Halloween Festival 
Lots of super activities to get involved in, including pumpkin carving, spooky guided tours and witches' workshops.
Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock DE4 5LH, 01246 590200,
matlockfarmpark.co.uk 

28th-31st October 
Bolsover Ghost Tours 
Storytellers will guide you through the darkness  and take you on a bloody, bone-chilling journey through the past.  With tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history, this is not a night for the faint-hearted. 
Bolsover Castle (English Heritage) Tel: 0370 333 1181 
www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle/events

29th-31st October
The Ghost Train Through the Countryside
Join Mr Tickets, Wyverness and his spooktacular friends for a family fun evening ride onboard the wicked railcar into the darkness this Halloween.
Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Wirksworth Station, Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, Derbyshire, DE4 4FB
www.e-v-r.com
 

Not quite a Halloween event, but one of the standout events taking place this Autumn

22-23, and 28-29 October
Shine a Light 
This autumn, spectacular large-scale projections will light up two Derbyshire landmarks in a new night-time attraction celebrating the county’s rich heritage. 
Visitors will be able to see Derbyshire’s heritage and history of innovation brought to life in ‘Shine A Light’ – an extravaganza of light and sound taking place on four dates in October against the impressive backdrops of Chatsworth House and Cromford Mills
More details and booking information at www.visitpeakdistrict.com/shine-a-light. 

