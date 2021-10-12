The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021

Published: 1:02 PM October 12, 2021

Christmas markets are the best places to feel festive this year - Credit: Lāsma Artmane, Unsplash

We've found all the best places to go for Christmas gifts, food, and hot chocolate this winter.

With the weather getting decidedly cooler, it's time to start thinking about festive activities to enjoy in November and December. Norfolk will be hosting numerous wonderful events to get you in the Christmas mood, including markets and fairs. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.

In no particular order, here are 15 amazing markets to visit this winter and get a dose of Christmas magic.

Norfolk Festive Gift Show

When: November 12th - 14th

Where: Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT

One of the biggest Christmas Markets in the county is back with absolutely everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit. There will be more than a hundred stalls selling food, locally made products, and more.

Learn more

Christmas Food, Drink, and Gift Market

When: December 18th - 19th

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

Lady Elizabeth Wing of Holkham Hall will be hosting the best of local producers this December. There will also be tasty takeaways on hand to be enjoyed in the courtyard before another round of shopping.

Learn more

Annual Christmas Market

When: November 28th

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

A popular event that makes a change from the high street, this is a relaxed market with plenty of bespoke items on sale. Parking is also free which is an added bonus.

Learn more

King's Lynn Christmas Market

When: TBC

Where: King's Lyn, PE30

This next group has yet to confirm much about their event but, if previous years are anything to go off, it will not be one to miss. All updates will be announced on their website.

Learn more

Jabbawockycrafts Christmas Craft and Gift Fair

When: November 6th, 13th, and 20th. December 11th and 18th

Where: Millennium Plain, Norwich NR2 1TF

One of two Christmas markets to look out for at The Forum this year, they are here to celebrate all things handmade. Choose from a range of exquisite handmade jewellery, beautiful prints, aromatic candles, and much more.

Learn more

The Norwich Vegans 6th Christmas Market

When: November 7th

Where: Millennium Plain, Norwich NR2 1TF

As the name suggests, Norwich Vegans are hosting yet another Christmas spectacular with a wide range of stalls containing plenty of tasty food to try as you go. There will also be a tombola with great prizes.

Learn more

The Norfolk Artisan Fair

When: November 13th -14th

Where: The Racecourse, Fakenham, NR21 7NY

Formally the Christmas Fair at Holt Hall, this next event has new lodgings in Fakenham so they can cram in even more amazing stalls and sights. There will be more than 100 retailers selling everything and anything you could need this festive season.

Learn more

Farmers' Market - Christmas food and gift event

When: December 18th

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, Fakenham, NR21 9LF

The final farmer's market of the year is set to be a special one at Creake Abbey. Stalls laden with all manner of festive treats will welcome you, so why not support the local community in style this winter.

Learn more

Christmas Gift Fair

When: November 27th

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, Fakenham, NR21 9LF

Not just satisfied with one Christmas market, Creake Abbey will be hosting this popular event once more at the end of November. Stalls will be widely spread between outdoors and the barns to help with social distancing.

Learn more

Christmas in the Parks

When: November 26th - 28th (both). December 1st - 5th (Just Great Yarmouth)

Where: St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2JN. Priory Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6NH

Wrap up warm and enjoy the sights and smells of this amazing duo of markets on the east-coast. Gazebos will be housing a delightful selection of local stalls which you can peruse whilst music and other entertainment take place on the main stage.

Learn more

Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre

When: November 26th - 28th

Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE

Falling the same weekend as the above markets, you can also swing by the Minster for even more festive delights.

Learn more

North Norfolk Arts and Crafts: Outdoor Winter Markets

When: November 14th - 15th, December 12th - 13th

Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, Holt, NR25 7JJ

This delightful café and farm shop will be hosting a fantastic winter market with a breath taking number of local artisan creators revealing what they have been working on.

Learn more

Christmas Farmers & Craft Market

When: November 28th

Where: Oaklands, Sandy Lane, NR10 3FB

Enjoy an afternoon in the countryside with plenty of festive treats on offer at Oakland Organic Eggs LTD. Keep an eye on their Facebook for more updates on what to expect.

Learn more

Swaffham Christmas Market

When: December 4th - 5th

Where: Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB

Enjoy a huge number of events and activities over the two days at Swaffham market this December. Live entertainment, an ice rink, Santa's Grotto, a fun fair, and more stalls than you could shake a candy cane at will be on offer. This will coincide with the big Christmas Lights Switch On, taking place on Sunday from 5pm.

Learn more

For more festive treats: