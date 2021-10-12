The 15 best Christmas markets in Norfolk 2021
We've found all the best places to go for Christmas gifts, food, and hot chocolate this winter.
With the weather getting decidedly cooler, it's time to start thinking about festive activities to enjoy in November and December. Norfolk will be hosting numerous wonderful events to get you in the Christmas mood, including markets and fairs. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.
In no particular order, here are 15 amazing markets to visit this winter and get a dose of Christmas magic.
Norfolk Festive Gift Show
When: November 12th - 14th
Where: Norfolk Showground, New Costessey, Norwich, NR5 0TT
One of the biggest Christmas Markets in the county is back with absolutely everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit. There will be more than a hundred stalls selling food, locally made products, and more.
Christmas Food, Drink, and Gift Market
When: December 18th - 19th
Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
Lady Elizabeth Wing of Holkham Hall will be hosting the best of local producers this December. There will also be tasty takeaways on hand to be enjoyed in the courtyard before another round of shopping.
Annual Christmas Market
When: November 28th
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
A popular event that makes a change from the high street, this is a relaxed market with plenty of bespoke items on sale. Parking is also free which is an added bonus.
King's Lynn Christmas Market
When: TBC
Where: King's Lyn, PE30
This next group has yet to confirm much about their event but, if previous years are anything to go off, it will not be one to miss. All updates will be announced on their website.
Jabbawockycrafts Christmas Craft and Gift Fair
When: November 6th, 13th, and 20th. December 11th and 18th
Where: Millennium Plain, Norwich NR2 1TF
One of two Christmas markets to look out for at The Forum this year, they are here to celebrate all things handmade. Choose from a range of exquisite handmade jewellery, beautiful prints, aromatic candles, and much more.
The Norwich Vegans 6th Christmas Market
When: November 7th
Where: Millennium Plain, Norwich NR2 1TF
As the name suggests, Norwich Vegans are hosting yet another Christmas spectacular with a wide range of stalls containing plenty of tasty food to try as you go. There will also be a tombola with great prizes.
The Norfolk Artisan Fair
When: November 13th -14th
Where: The Racecourse, Fakenham, NR21 7NY
Formally the Christmas Fair at Holt Hall, this next event has new lodgings in Fakenham so they can cram in even more amazing stalls and sights. There will be more than 100 retailers selling everything and anything you could need this festive season.
Farmers' Market - Christmas food and gift event
When: December 18th
Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, Fakenham, NR21 9LF
The final farmer's market of the year is set to be a special one at Creake Abbey. Stalls laden with all manner of festive treats will welcome you, so why not support the local community in style this winter.
Christmas Gift Fair
When: November 27th
Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake, Fakenham, NR21 9LF
Not just satisfied with one Christmas market, Creake Abbey will be hosting this popular event once more at the end of November. Stalls will be widely spread between outdoors and the barns to help with social distancing.
Christmas in the Parks
When: November 26th - 28th (both). December 1st - 5th (Just Great Yarmouth)
Where: St George's Park, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2JN. Priory Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6NH
Wrap up warm and enjoy the sights and smells of this amazing duo of markets on the east-coast. Gazebos will be housing a delightful selection of local stalls which you can peruse whilst music and other entertainment take place on the main stage.
Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre
When: November 26th - 28th
Where: Great Yarmouth Minster, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1NE
Falling the same weekend as the above markets, you can also swing by the Minster for even more festive delights.
North Norfolk Arts and Crafts: Outdoor Winter Markets
When: November 14th - 15th, December 12th - 13th
Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, Holt, NR25 7JJ
This delightful café and farm shop will be hosting a fantastic winter market with a breath taking number of local artisan creators revealing what they have been working on.
Christmas Farmers & Craft Market
When: November 28th
Where: Oaklands, Sandy Lane, NR10 3FB
Enjoy an afternoon in the countryside with plenty of festive treats on offer at Oakland Organic Eggs LTD. Keep an eye on their Facebook for more updates on what to expect.
Swaffham Christmas Market
When: December 4th - 5th
Where: Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AB
Enjoy a huge number of events and activities over the two days at Swaffham market this December. Live entertainment, an ice rink, Santa's Grotto, a fun fair, and more stalls than you could shake a candy cane at will be on offer. This will coincide with the big Christmas Lights Switch On, taking place on Sunday from 5pm.
