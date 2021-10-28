What's On in Devon - November 2021

Published: 12:02 PM October 28, 2021

There is much to see and do, including Disney on Ice - Credit: cottonbro, Pexels

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

As the penultimate month of the year draws near, many of us will be wondering where 2021 has gone. As the nights get longer, the summer feels both like it was yesterday and a lifetime ago. But don't let the cold and wet put you off, there is still much to see and do around the county. We've found the cream of the crop for events, performances, and exhibitions to pass the time in November.

Songline for Seven Sisters

The Box, Plymouth

All month

Plymouth’s prestigious museum and art gallery The Box, which only opened last year, has been chosen to stage the European premiere of the National Museum of Australia’s award winning exhibition Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters. It is part of the UK/Australia Season 2021 - 22, a major programme of cultural exchange taking place across the two nations. The Box’s presentation of Songlines continues the museum’s track record of collaborating with First Peoples around the world.

Learn more

Chicago

Princess Theatre, Torquay

November 1st - 6th

A quarter of a century after Chicago first opened in New York, the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history is still thrilling audiences. Set in the decadence of the 1920s it is packed with showstopping songs - Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All That Jazz - and Bob Fosse’s iconic and sexy choreography.

The UK tour stars Darren Day as lawyer Billy Flynn, Sinitta as jail matron Mama Morton and Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart.

Learn more

Disney On Ice

Westpoint Arena, Exeter

November 11th - 14th

Westpoint Arena in Exeter will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the spectacular Disney on Ice show Find Your Hero. It’s an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favourite Disney stories – join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into unchartered territories to return the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Or join Anna and Elsa from Frozen in their quest to protect the kingdom. And go Under the Sea with the uplifting story of the power of true love with The Little Mermaid.

Learn more

Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps - Travel and Comedy in the Danger Zone

Corn Exchange, Exeter

November 13th

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, will be talking about his exploits as a serial globe - trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots when he returns to the road to complete his Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps tour.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his latest book, The Hezbollah Hiking Club in which he convinces his two closest friends to agree to the unthinkable: a challenging hike across Lebanon, from the Israeli border in the south, along the spine of the country's mountain range, all the way to the Syrian border in the north.

Learn more

Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker!

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

November 15th - 20th

Matthew Bourne’s delightful Nutcracker! returns with his trademark wit, pathos and magical fantasy as Clara embarks on a bittersweet journey from a darkly comic Christmas Eve at Dr Dross’ Orphanage, through a shimmering, ice-skating winter wonderland to the scrumptious candy kingdom of Sweetieland, influenced by the lavish Hollywood musicals of the 1930s. Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and Anthony Ward’s delectable sets and costumes combine with dazzling choreography to create a fresh and charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic ballet

Learn more

Catfish Keith

Leadworks, Plymouth

November 17th

This American Blues legend includes a Devon date as part of his 50th tour of the UK in the past two decades. Catfish Keith, one of the world’s finest exponents of Acoustic Blues will be visiting a new venue in Plymouth, Leadworks Community Interest Company in Rendle Street.

An inductee of the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2008, Catfish has an enviable reputation on the US and worldwide Blues scene with his concerts selling out around the globe. He has won both the 2019 and 2021 Blues Blast Music Award for Best Acoustic Blues Album, received 13 Grammy Award nominations and has shared the stage with legends John Lee Hooker, Ray Charles, Robert Cray, Koko Taylor, Taj Mahal and many others. His

innovative style of foot-stomping, deep delta Blues and American roots music has thrilled audiences the world over in a 40-year career

Learn more

Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Big Band

Brixham Theatre

November 17th

Beginning life as a trio - with former Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight being joined by percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack -

the live line-up was soon expanded to form the Gigspanner Big Band, with acclaimed Devon multi-instrumental duo Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin. Now melodeon and concertina player John Spiers, a founder member of Bellowhead, has joined the party too.

Learn more

Roots Up! Hip Hop Festival

Plymouth City Centre

November 19th

The sensational Roots Up! event, forced by the pandemic to postpone, now takes place on November 19 in Plymouth city centre. Part of the Mayflower 400 commemorations, it will use the stage on the piazza set up for the Christmas lights switch-on the previous night. The thrilling three hour production by the multi award-winning Street Factory Hip Hop social initiative, will present multiple creative elements of Hip Hop, including breaking or b-boying, DJ-ing, graffiti, rapping, and the spoken word.

Learn more

Elles Bailey

Exeter Pheonix

November 21st

Hardworking performer Elles Bailey kept busy during lockdown with online performances, an award-nominated album Ain't Nothing But, picking up another three nominations in the UK Blues Awards 2021 and winning Artist of the Year for the second time in a row. Her live gig will features tracks from her chart-topping Road I Call Home.

Learn more

Nina Conti - The Dating Show

Princess Theatre, Exeter

November 24th

Ventriloquist Nina Conti has come up with the ideal answer to shyness on dates: masks! In her new production, The Dating Show, she will use a gallery of latex masks and a cheeky monkey called Monkey to encourage audience members who are up for a laugh to sign up for the prospect of a little bit of romance.

Learn more

Jackie Oates and John Spiers

Exeter Pheonix

November 24th

Multi award-winning contemporary folk artists Jackie Oates and John Spiers meld their shared love of English traditional folk tunes and songs with their fine voices and expertly played acoustic instruments. Their gig in Exeter will include tracks from their debut album, Needle Pin, Needle Pin. The title refers to a line from a traditional song by Oxfordshire lace-making factory girls to keep time whilst crafting lace and to add enjoyment to their work.

Learn more

A Christmas Carol

Exeter Cathedral

November 30th

Charles Dickens’ tale of the true meaning of Christmas conquering Scrooge’s cold heart has been entertaining families for years. A Christmas Carol is brought to life in this traditional production by Chapterhouse Theatre, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit. The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.

Learn more

9 to 5 The Musical

Royal Theatre, Plymouth

November 30th - December 4th

Dolly Parton’s smash-hit musical, inspired by the 1980 film 9 to 5, stars Louise Redknapp who is reprising her role as Violet Newstead. It’s the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office, or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

Learn more





