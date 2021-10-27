What's On in Norfolk - November 2021

Published: 12:33 PM October 27, 2021

There's plenty to see and do this month, including Norwich Film Festival - Credit: Jon Tyson, Unsplash

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

As the penultimate month of the year draws near, many of us will be wondering where 2021 has gone. As the nights get longer, the summer feels both like it was yesterday and a lifetime ago. But don't let the cold and wet put you off, there is still much to see and do around the county. We've found the cream of the crop for events, performances, and exhibitions to pass the time in November.

UEA Live

Various Dates

University of East Anglia

UEA Live is the autumn literary festival at the University of East Anglia. November dates include former Labour leader Ed Miliband discussing the need for change in his new book Go Big: How To Fix Our World, covering inequality, the climate crisis, housing, technology and democracy on Wednesday November 10. Malika Booker, co-founder of Malika’s Poetry Kitchen, will discuss the collective’s anthology, Too Young, Too Loud, Too Different, with script-writer and poet Molly Naylor on Wednesday November 17.

Hostry Festival

Until November 7th

Norwich

The Festival runs until the second week of the month with some of the final shows on November 6 including Peter Wilson presenting TS Eliot’s Four Quartets in The Chapel, Cathedral Close, and classical concerts at St Andrew’s Church, Eaton.

Celebrating Trees

October 31st - November 13th

St Margaret’s Church of Art, Norwich

See painted, photographed and sculpted trees by 40 artists from across Norfolk and further afield. “Trees are so important for our emotional and physical wellbeing that we hope to encourage people to look more carefully at the trees that surround them,” said co-curator Mary Mellor.

The free show is accompanied by a tree trail encouraging people to admire 10 of the most significant Norwich trees including the plane trees beside the Guildhall and in Elm Hill and an ancient oak on the University of East Anglia campus

Textile Treasures

All Month

Norwich Castle

Textile Treasures, at Norwich Castle until February 20, includes stars of Norwich Castle’s nationally renowned costume and textile collection. Alongside Lorina Bulwer’s astonishing embroidered complaints from Yarmouth Workhouse are a series of quilts with fascinating back-stories.

They include Coronaquilt, made up of individual squares embroidered in isolation by members of Norfolk’s Costume and Textile Association to form a unique record of life during the pandemic, and the exuberant Bellamy Quilt, made by Charlotte Springall and Herbert of Great Yarmouth during their engagement in 1890-91.

Norfolk Wonder Cycle Rides

November 5th -14th

Sheringham

Norfolk Wonder’s series of cycling audio tours rolls into Sheringham on November 5-7 and 12-14. Guided by narration and music, cyclists follow a story and directions to unknown destinations. The concept has travelled around the world - bring or borrow a bike and there are also options for non-cyclists.

Christmas Spectacular 2021

November 9th - December 23rd

Thursford

Europe’s biggest and most lavish Christmas show brings three hours of non-stop music, variety, dance and comedy featuring a cast of 130 and spectacular acts ranging from acrobats to a theatre organist. Staged among the world’s largest collection of steam engines, mechanical organs and fairground rides, Thursford’s tinsel-tastic Christmas Spectacular has entertained millions of people, who travel from across the country, over the past 40 years.

Norwich Film Festival

November 12th - 21st

The Forum, Norwich

Norwich Film Festival presents its largest ever programme of 133 short films this November.

Short films ranging from documentaries to animations will be screened in venues and online and include work by local, national and international film-makers, curated from a record number of submissions. The festival was founded by Kellen Playford after a friend had difficulty organising a local screening of a short film. This year’s films are entered into six award categories, plus the one minute movie in which film makers create films lasting exactly 60 seconds. Judges include actor Michael Sheen and television and radio presenter Edith Bowman.

Blood, Sweat and Fears - A talk by Mary Newton

November 17th

St John's Church, Harleston

Hear forensic scientist Mary Newton talk about solving crimes in Blood Sweat and Fears, with the University of the Third Age. It wil focus on the importance of justice and speaking for those who cannot.

Mhandara! A lively and colourful African Concert

November 17th

St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich

Mhandara! is a concert of African music performed by the new African Choir of Norfolk and Anna Mudeka with choirs from seven schools in and around Norwich, and guest of honour television personality Nina Nannar, presented by the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund to raise money to tackle period poverty in Zimbabwe. Pupils from Framlingham Earl High School, Norwich High School for Girls, City of Norwich School, Sprowston High School, Notre Dame High School, Langley School and Norwich School will sing traditional African songs to raise money for orphaned and vulnerable children in Zimbabwe.

Rowan Rheingans: Dispatches on the Red Dress

November 18th

Norwich Arts Centre

Dispatches on the Red Dress is Rowan Rheingans story, in 10 original songs, of her grandmother’s childhood in Nazi Germany. The solo show won awards on the Edinburgh Fringe and tells a remarkable story of anti-fascist resistance in songs accompanied by fiddle, banjo and guitar.

Belshazzar's Feast

November 27th

The Corn Hall, Diss

Folk duo Belshazzar’s Feast bring their Mistletoe and Whine tour to Diss Corn Hall at the end of the month. Their final full-length Christmas fling includes traditional and modern carols and songs in a heart-warming and frequently hilarious evening of music and entertainment.

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show

November 27th - December 30th

Cromer

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show is packed with festive family fun including music, comedy, dance, magic and illusions and glitzy costumes, with some of the top names in variety.

Gigspanner Big Band

November 29th

Wells Maltings

Gigspanner Big Band began as a folk trio led by Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight and has been expanded with the arrival of gifted musicians including multi-instrumental duo Edgelarks, winners in the BBC Folk Awards, and Bellowhead co-founder and melodeon player John Spiers.

