Where to pick pumpkins in Hampshire for Halloween 2021

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 5:08 PM September 14, 2021   
Pumpkins in a wheelbarrow and on the ground ready for pumpkin picking this halloween

Stock up on pumpkins at one of these Hampshire pumpkin picking PYO farms. - Credit: rawpixel.com / Felix

Pick a perfect pumpkin at one of these Hampshire PYO farms and get the tools ready to do some epic pumpkin carving just in time for Halloween.

Sunnyfields Farm

Modelled as more of a Pumpkin experience than a Pumpkin picking event, Pumpkin Time will consist of displays that house thousands of Pumpkins and other autumnal vegetation such as squashes and several varieties of cucurbits for you to pop into your wheelbarrow and take pictures amongst.

When: 9am - 9pm, various dates from 2nd - 31st October

Where: Jacob's Gutter Ln, Southampton SO40 9FX

Steve Harris Farms PYO

This third-generation family-run farm is a favourite in Fareham, with many crops to choose from over the summer and well into autumn. Head over to the fields and pick perfect pumpkins ready to carve for Halloween or turn into scrumptious comfort food. The farm also offers ready picked squashes for £1 each. 

When: October, dates to be confirmed 

Where: Meon Bye Farm, Triangle Ln, Titchfield, Fareham PO14 4HB

Pricing: £3 per pumpkin or 4 for £10

Hollam Nurseries

Specialists in PYO strawberries and pumpkins, Hollam Nurseries have been in the farming business since 1961. This year expect lots of plump orange pumkins ready to pick and carve with the kids. 

When: October, dates to be confirmed

Where: Hollam Nurseries, 348 Titchfield Rd, Fareham PO14 3EU

Sopley Farm

Nestled on the edge of the New Forest and on the border between Hampshire and Dorset you will find the charming Sopley Farm. People flock to Sopley from all over when autumn arrives and this year will be no different.

When: 10am - 5pm 

Where: Derritt Ln, Sopley, Christchurch BH23 7AZ

Hampshire Life
Hampshire

