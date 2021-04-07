Top dog friendly days out in Cornwall

Published: 11:52 AM April 7, 2021

With lockdown measures easing, it's time to get back out into the world, but sometimes making sure our four-legged friends can join in on our adventures can be challenging. But, fear not, we have found some fantastic dog-friendly places around Cornwall to visit this summer



The Lost Gardens of Heligan

Open 7 days a week

All well-behaved dogs are welcome to explore the fantastical secrets within The Lost Gardens of Heligan. Traversing the numerous paths and trails around these stunning gardens will give your intrepid pooch plenty to sniff and will also keep you thoroughly entertained too. Book your tickets here.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary

Open from April 12th

Amusingly dogs and seals look quite alike as if they were distant family members. This is because they belong to the same taxonomic suborder within the animal kingdom, called Caniformia. However, this suborder divided over 50 million years ago, so the link between dogs and seals is actually quite weak in reality. But that doesn't stop them from looking rather adorable together.

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is a fantastic day out for owners and dogs alike. Plus, each visit helps to support the charities' hard work in rehabilitating seals and releasing them safely back into the wild where they belong. Book your tickets here.

Lappa Valley

Open from April 12th to October 31st

Whether you hop aboard a miniature steam engine or scale the landscape on foot, there is much for hound and human alike to explore at Lappa Valley. This family-friendly location allows dogs to join in on the fun as long as they are well behaved and kept on a lead. Book your tickets here.

Dog Sense

If you're looking for a short and sweet treat for your dog, then pop by Dog Sense, an indoor sensory playground modelled on indoor play areas for children and inspired by the idea of dog enrichment as taught by famous Norwegian dog trainer Turid Rugaas.

The idea behind sensory play for dogs is that it allows them to explore all the sights, sounds and smells of a new environment in complete safety and without interruption, as owners are encouraged to sit back (with a hot cup of tea) and observe their inquisitive pal have complete autonomy over their playtime. Regular sensory play for dogs has been proven to help boost their confidence, relieve stress and tire them out in a blissful way. Book your 1-hour session here.

The Eden Project

Open from 17th May, according to current guidelines

Please note that dogs are allowed to explore the expansive outdoor gardens but are not permitted to enter the indoor biomes unless they are assistance dogs. But when you consider that the outdoor gardens amount to over 20 acres and contain more than 3,000 varieties of plants, there really is much to see around the giant biomes. Book your tickets here.

Walks

Sometimes there is no need to re-invent the wheel, and we find that a good old fashion dog walk is one of the best ways to spend a day out in Cornwall. Here are 10 fabulous walks for you and your dog to enjoy.

