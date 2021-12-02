Where to get your Christmas tree in Cornwall 2021

One of the best Christmas traditions is driving to pick up the fragrant fir tree ready to adorn with festive decorations. We’ve found some great places in Cornwall to get yours.

It's the most wonderful time of the year and that can mean only one thing: it's time to dust off the decorations and get creative around your home. One of the centrepieces for the festive home is the Christmas tree: glowing with lights, adorned with baubles, and surrounded by gifts and family get-togethers.

In no particular order, we've found the best places in Cornwall to purchase your own freshly cut Christmas tree or alternative.

Goonhavern Garden Centre

Goonhavern

Located just outside the quaint rural village of Goonhavern, the Goonhavern Garden Centre offers a generous selection of real trees, with the bushy premium Nordmann and Frasier trees taking centre stage. This garden centre also boasts a variety of related accessories and trinkets making it perfect for a one-stop shop for all your new holiday decorations.

Cedar Croft Nurseries

nr St. Tudy

While shopping for a tree is normally a habitual affair, Cedar Croft Nurseries offers a more interactive shopping experience. Customers are invited to walk the nursery Christmas tree trail before selecting their own unique tree out of the thousands available by marking it with a ribbon. Various species are available, including fragrant Noble Firs, traditionally sprawling Norway Firs, dense Fraser Firs and many others. In addition, all plants are available up to sizes excelling 15 feet - perfect if you're after a festive tree for the garden.

Trevena Cross Garden Centre

Helston

Trevena Cross isn't one to be outdone when it comes to Christmas. The centre boasts a 32-acre nursery, where Christmas trees from every species available are grown and cared for by the dedicated team onsite. The end result is a tree that has been cared for and loved long before it becomes the centre piece of your front room. There's also a massive selection of festive decorations available too, with many of the items for sale being spotted for double the price in London's Selfridges.

Newquay Garden Centre

Newquay

If you're after a true festive experience when it comes to selecting this year's Christmas tree, Newquay Garden Centre may be the perfect spot for you. The upmarket Café Quint will be cooking up a selection of delicious festive treats too; fantastic for a spot of indulgence.

Trevisker Garden Centre

Padstow

A stones throw from the picturesque harbour town of Padstow, Trevisker is a independently run business that holds itself to its environmentally aware ethos. All water is sourced from a crafted bore hole and all electricity is comes from the sites solar panels. With this in consideration, you will be safe in the knowledge that the Christmas trees at Trevisker are some of the most loved and of the highest quality available anywhere. All trees and produce are also sourced from local growers, meaning that your prized Christmas tree has been lovingly grown by independent gardeners and enthusiasts.

Ladydowns Christmas Trees

Tredarvah

Ladydowns Christmas Trees is a small family business, growing and retailing Christmas trees. They normally grow five different varieties and offer you a great choice of freshly cut trees displayed every day in December. All their trees are hand planted and nurtured, so you are assured of the highest quality and standard.

Cornish Cottage Farm

nr Redruth

Pull on your boots and wrap up warm, our next location is a woodland wonderland where you can choose your perfect tree from a wide range of gorgeous firs. All of the trees are hand nurtured by the family-run farm and are pesticide free. This is the perfect place for a scenic winter walk, followed by warming up at home and decorating your purchase.

Tregaminion Farm

Helston

Walk through a Christmas tree forest, filled with decorations and festive joy, and pick out your perfect Norway Spruce. Once you've chosen your tree, it'll be cut down and wrapped it in plant-based, compostable netting ready for you to take home. Alternatively, they will have a range of pre-cut Nordmann Firs to choose from.

