14 fantastic markets in Cornwall
- Credit: PhotoMIX Company, Pexels
From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Cornwall.
Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Cornwall has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.
Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Cornwall.
1. Bude Farmers and Craft Market
When: Every Friday, 10am- 3pm (normally starts from Good Friday, until the end of September)
Where: 41 Kings Hill, Bude EX23 8LG
What to look out for: Sausages, pies, scones, chutneys, pickles, jewellery, ceramics, photography, and soap.
2. Callington Country Market
When: Every Wednesday, 8.45am – 12pm
Where: Callington Town Hall, New Road Callington, PL17 7BD
What to look out for: Chutneys, preservatives, honey, juice, fish, artwork, postcards, and jewellery.
3. Camborne Produce Market
When: Every Friday, 9am – 2pm
Where: Commercial Square, Trelowarren Street, Camborne, TR14 8AT
What to look out for: Artisan bread, jams, chutneys, pasties, pies, eggs, plants, sausages, and cakes.
4. Carnon Downs Market
When: Last Saturday of every month, 9am – 12pm
Where: Carnon Downs Village Hall, Tregye Rd, Carnon Downs, Truro, TR3 6GH
What to look out for: Local fresh produce, homemade bread, pies and pastries, gluten free cakes, Cornish cheeses, meat, and smoked fish.
5. Falmouth Farmers Market
When: Every Tuesday, 9am – 2pm
Where: The Moor, Falmouth, TR11 3QA
What to look out for: Local craft and produce, meat, fish, cheese, honey, bread, cakes, and craft.
6. Helston Farmers Market
When: First Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 1pm
Where: The Old Cattle Market, Porthleven Road, Helston, TR13 0SR
What to look out for: Jams, pesto, Cornish ale, pies, olives, eggs, chocolate, fresh crabs, and home baked bread.
7. Liskeard Country Market
When: Every Friday, 8.30am – 12pm
Where: Liskeard Public Hall, 3-5 West Street, Liskeard, PL14 6BW
What to look out for: Homemade cakes, breads, biscuits, pies, and gifts.
8. Lostwithiel Farmers Market
When: The fourth Sunday of every month, 10am – 1pm
Where: Scout Hut, Lostwithiel, PL22 0HE
What to look out for: Fresh fish, meat, vegetables, home baking, ales, and apple juice.
9. Mousehole Farmers Market
When: Second Saturday of every month, 10am – 1pm
Where: Solomon Browne Memorial Hall, Duck St, Mousehole, Penzance, TR19 6QW
What to look out for: Meat, fish, pickles, pate, vegan food, bread, pies, fruit and veg, flowers.
10. Par Market & Food Hall
When: Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (market), Wednesday to Sunday (food hall), 9am – 5pm
Where: Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Rd, Saint Austell, PL25 3RP
What to look out for: Groceries, clothing, tools, homeware, gifts, stationery, books, toys and, confectionery.
11. Penzance Farmers Market
When: Every Friday, 9am – 1pm
Where: St John’s Hall, Alverton Road, Penzance, TR18 2QR
What to look out for: Artisan bread, jam, cheese, pastries, meat, fish, and flowers.
12. Plymouth Market
When: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 5pm (8am – 4.30pm on Wednesdays)
Where: Cornwall St, Plymouth, PL1 1PS
What to look out for: Fresh produce, clothing, footwear, homeware, gifts, toys, jewellery, confectionery, and international street food.
13. St Ives Farmers Market
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am – 2pm
Where: The Guildhall, Street an Pol, St Ives, TR26 2DS
What to look out for: Local food, meats, seafood, vegetables, baked goods, jams and preservatives
14. Truro Farmers Market
When: Every Saturday and Wednesday, 9am – 4pm
Where: Lemon Quay, Truro, TR1 2PU
What to look out for: Homemade bread, smoked fish, meat, duck eggs, cakes, and olives.
