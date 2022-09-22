14 fantastic markets in Cornwall

Things To Do

Stock up on delicious produce at a local market - Credit: PhotoMIX Company, Pexels

From weekly to monthly markets, there's always somewhere to go in Cornwall.

Throughout the year there are plenty of places to visit around the county where you can shop till you drop. Markets are the perfect place to pick up anything from local produce fresh from the fields, to antiques and homeware. Cornwall has an abundance of markets to choose from, some which operate weekly, and others that happen less frequently.

Here is everything you need to know about the markets across Cornwall.

1. Bude Farmers and Craft Market

When: Every Friday, 10am- 3pm (normally starts from Good Friday, until the end of September)

Where: 41 Kings Hill, Bude EX23 8LG

What to look out for: Sausages, pies, scones, chutneys, pickles, jewellery, ceramics, photography, and soap.

Learn more

2. Callington Country Market

When: Every Wednesday, 8.45am – 12pm

Where: Callington Town Hall, New Road Callington, PL17 7BD

What to look out for: Chutneys, preservatives, honey, juice, fish, artwork, postcards, and jewellery.

Learn more

3. Camborne Produce Market

When: Every Friday, 9am – 2pm

Where: Commercial Square, Trelowarren Street, Camborne, TR14 8AT

What to look out for: Artisan bread, jams, chutneys, pasties, pies, eggs, plants, sausages, and cakes.

Learn more

4. Carnon Downs Market

When: Last Saturday of every month, 9am – 12pm

Where: Carnon Downs Village Hall, Tregye Rd, Carnon Downs, Truro, TR3 6GH

What to look out for: Local fresh produce, homemade bread, pies and pastries, gluten free cakes, Cornish cheeses, meat, and smoked fish.

Learn more

Markets are the perfect place to spend an afternoon - Credit: Peter Wendt

5. Falmouth Farmers Market

When: Every Tuesday, 9am – 2pm

Where: The Moor, Falmouth, TR11 3QA

What to look out for: Local craft and produce, meat, fish, cheese, honey, bread, cakes, and craft.

Learn more

6. Helston Farmers Market

When: First Saturday of every month, 9.30am – 1pm

Where: The Old Cattle Market, Porthleven Road, Helston, TR13 0SR

What to look out for: Jams, pesto, Cornish ale, pies, olives, eggs, chocolate, fresh crabs, and home baked bread.

Learn more

7. Liskeard Country Market

When: Every Friday, 8.30am – 12pm

Where: Liskeard Public Hall, 3-5 West Street, Liskeard, PL14 6BW

What to look out for: Homemade cakes, breads, biscuits, pies, and gifts.

Learn more

8. Lostwithiel Farmers Market

When: The fourth Sunday of every month, 10am – 1pm

Where: Scout Hut, Lostwithiel, PL22 0HE

What to look out for: Fresh fish, meat, vegetables, home baking, ales, and apple juice.

Learn more

9. Mousehole Farmers Market

When: Second Saturday of every month, 10am – 1pm

Where: Solomon Browne Memorial Hall, Duck St, Mousehole, Penzance, TR19 6QW

What to look out for: Meat, fish, pickles, pate, vegan food, bread, pies, fruit and veg, flowers.

Learn more

Enjoy fresh and local produce from across Cornwall - Credit: Jakub Kapusnak, Unsplash

10. Par Market & Food Hall

When: Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday (market), Wednesday to Sunday (food hall), 9am – 5pm

Where: Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Rd, Saint Austell, PL25 3RP

What to look out for: Groceries, clothing, tools, homeware, gifts, stationery, books, toys and, confectionery.

Learn more

11. Penzance Farmers Market

When: Every Friday, 9am – 1pm

Where: St John’s Hall, Alverton Road, Penzance, TR18 2QR

What to look out for: Artisan bread, jam, cheese, pastries, meat, fish, and flowers.

Learn more

12. Plymouth Market

When: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 5pm (8am – 4.30pm on Wednesdays)

Where: Cornwall St, Plymouth, PL1 1PS

What to look out for: Fresh produce, clothing, footwear, homeware, gifts, toys, jewellery, confectionery, and international street food.

Learn more

13. St Ives Farmers Market

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am – 2pm

Where: The Guildhall, Street an Pol, St Ives, TR26 2DS

What to look out for: Local food, meats, seafood, vegetables, baked goods, jams and preservatives

Learn more

14. Truro Farmers Market

When: Every Saturday and Wednesday, 9am – 4pm

Where: Lemon Quay, Truro, TR1 2PU

What to look out for: Homemade bread, smoked fish, meat, duck eggs, cakes, and olives.

Learn more

Want more from Cornwall Life?

Check out: