How to celebrate National GetOutside Day in Devon

Published: 12:13 PM September 10, 2021

Ordinance Survey are organising National GetOutside Day on September 26th to promote mental wellbeing and exercise.

After long periods where outdoor activities have been impossible or at greatly reduced availability, OS are looking to kick start our love of the outdoors again with a day of celebration and fun. On the last Sunday of this month, they are encouraging as many people as possible across the country to go outside and do something physical - be it a long walk, a water sport, or getting hands on and building a bug hotel.

The benefits of this time outside are numerous. Not only is it good for physical health, but it is also vital for our metal wellbeing. It will be unsurprising to hear that our mental health has fluctuated during the last 18 months of uncertainty. A recent government study revealed that the population’s mental health had been “up and down” since the outbreak of Covid-19. There were two periods of significant deterioration between March and May 2020, and October 2020 to February 2021, followed by periods of recovery. These coincided with national lockdowns and restrictions being eased.

Rock Solid Coasteering - Credit: Archant

One of the reasons for these fluctuations has been the lack of outdoor activity and exercise many of us have been able to partake in. National GetOutside Day is designed to combat this issue and raise awareness of the importance of living a physically active lifestyle outdoors.

OS Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles, said:

“Getting outside is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself, particularly if you are finding things tough. There is just something innate about nature that when you are outside it lifts your spirits and we want as many people as possible to call upon it – take some time out or do something fun together as a family. “We are offering a range of ideas and free activities for everyone to start planning their day. Whether that’s a mindfulness walk, organising an outdoor game in the park, going litter-picking or perhaps a more vigorous activity like climbing or paddle-boarding.”

The Top Garden at Overbeck's Garden near Salcombe - Credit: Lee Morgan, Flickr

But that isn't all OS are focused on this year. They also ask that you remember to be kind to the environment and leave it how you found it. Simple acts like taking home your litter or keeping to paths mean other people can also enjoy the outdoors. Nick added:

“This time around we are reminding people who are planning a day out on National GetOutside Day to be environmentally friendly. We must protect our environment for future generations to come, so when you are outdoors, please put rubbish in bins or take it home with you. The only thing we should be leaving behind when we’ve been outside is our footprints.”

A great variety of birds enjoy Bowling Green Marsh – a place to feed and rest. - Credit: Simone Stanbrook-Byrne

To help you plan a great National GetOutside Day in Devon, we've found all the best activities you can try around the county to fully appreciate our wonderful countryside.

You can find more information and ideas for planning your own GetOutside Day on the Ordinance Survey website.