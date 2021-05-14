10 Derbyshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Published: 8:23 AM May 14, 2021

We have all enjoyed walking and exploring new places during the lockdown, but now we can add a trip to a top-rated pub to our itinerary. We've found some AA recommended pubs to go alongside some of the walks from our archive.

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley

What the AA Inspector said: "Village pub with brasserie and rooms"

The walk: This walk around the Chatsworth Estate begins at the Calton Lees car park just a mile and a half up the road and across the River Derwent from The Devonshire Arms at Beeley.

The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley

What the AA Inspector said: "Traditional inn on the Chatsworth Estate"

The walk: This walk begins in the centre of Bakewell, by the old railway station, you can take a detour a couple of miles out of the village, either before or after your walk, for refreshments at The Devonshire Arms at Pilsley.

Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

What the AA Inspector said: "A warm welcome and crowd-pleasing food"

The walk: This circular walk from Castleton circumnavigates the famous Winnats Pass. Although the description is of a winter walk, it's good all year round. Ye Olde Nags Head is in the centre of the village so you can reward yourself with a pint after, or get some Dutch courage before.

The Red Lion, Matlock

What the AA Inspector said: "An all-rounder in the heart of Derbyshire's county town"

The walk: From the centre of Matlock, where the Red Lion is situated, take an amble through the park and a riverside stroll, ascend to Pic Tor and then Matlock Bank for aerial views following many old paths.

The Jug & Glass Inn, Hartington

What the AA Inspector said: "Ideal base for the Peak District and Chatsworth"

The walk: The Jug & Glass Inn is just a couple of miles away from Hartington via the B505, it's a simple detour either before or after your walk from the centre of the village.

The Old Eyre Arms, Hassop

What the AA Inspector said: "A perfect Peak District escape"

The walk: You pass by the Old Eyre Arms on this walk from Baslow to Hassop, so you can break up your trek with a stop off here. If you prefer refreshments before or after your journey, the Devonshire Arms at Baslow is another option.

Red Lion Inn, Birchover

What the AA Inspector said: "Good beer plus Sardinian dishes on the menu"

The walk: Set off from Winster towards the mystical, magical Stanton Moor. On the way there, you pass by Birchover, where you can visit the Red Lion. (They are looking to reopen in early June)

The Royal Oak, Hurdlow

What the AA Inspector said: "Popular pitstop for walkers and cyclists on the Tissington Trail"

The walk: The Royal Oak is just a few yards away from your starting point at the pay & display car park, so you can decide to stop off here, either before or after your eight mile trek.

The Plough Inn, Hathersage

What the AA Inspector said: "Stylish, riverside award-winner with extensive menu choices"

The walk: The Plough Inn is just a mile outside the centre of the village, and you pass by here in the early stages of the walk. You can stop off here or you can retrace your steps once you reach the endpoint.

The Hardwick Inn, Hardwick

What the AA Inspector said: "Step back in time at this village inn"

The walk: This walk follows mainly footpaths and tracks within the Hardwick Estate, with a detour to Ault Hucknall. The Hardwick Inn is just half a mile away from your starting point at Hardwick Park Centre car park.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Due to the situation with lockdown guidelines, we advise that you also check the websites or social media channels of the establishments to check their opening times and possible restrictions.