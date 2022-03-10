Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

5 of the most splendid spring walks in Sussex

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:05 PM March 10, 2022
Updated: 12:07 PM March 10, 2022
The dramatic cliffs of Seaford Head in East Sussex at dusk

The dramatic cliffs of Seaford Head at dusk - Credit: Tom Lee / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Blow away the winter cobwebs and get a spring in your step with these splendid springtime walks around Sussex.

Wolstonbury Hill Walk

This walk is most definitely for avid Bluebell hunters as the woodlands at the foot of the hill become a carpet of indigo during springtime, and you can also find masses of wild garlic sprouting up too. Upon the summit of the hill, you'll see spectacular views over the downs, devil's dyke and across to the sea.

Walk details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/devils-dyke/wolstonbury-hill-explore-nature-walk


Ashdown Forest 

Don't forget to bring your own stick and have a game of Poohsticks on the Pooh Sticks Bridge in Ashdown Forest

Don't forget to bring your own stick and have a game of Poohsticks on the Pooh Sticks Bridge - Credit: Robert Cosham / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

This delightful woodland walk inspired by everyone's favourite fictional bear Winnie the Pooh, will no doubt capture the imaginations of kids and adults alike. Bring a tasty picnic packed with everyone's favourite treats, and this will be spring day to remember. 

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/ashdown-forest-winnie-the-pooh-walk


Seaford Head

An iconic location with an iconic view always makes for a fabulous walk, but there is most definitely something special about a coastal walk along Seaford Head in springtime. Imagine breathing in the fresh sea air as you listen to beautiful birdsong and see butterflies flitting between wildflowers in the gentle spring breeze, sounds like perfection!

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/sussex-walk-around-seaford-head


Bodiam Castle Walk

Bodiam Castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex

Bodiam Castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex - Credit: Richard Clark / Unsplash

Take in the splendour of Bodiam Castle, a 14th-century moated fortification that looks very much out of a medieval chivalric romance or a fairytale. In the surrounding fields and meadows, there's also an abundance of wildlife to spot for anyone wanting to unleash their inner David Attenborough.

Walk details: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/bodiam-castle-walk


Mill Hill Walk

When a park ranger declares a walk to be one of the favourites in a national park that they work at, you know it must be good. This walk around Mill Hill certainly is a winner for anyone looking for a great view, wildflowers and an escape from the hustle and bustle of life without having to travel hours and hours.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-park-rangers-favourite-walks-sussex


