Cornwall walk named best in the South West

A Which? survey has revealed that the second best walk in the UK is in our own county.

We all know Cornwall is blessed with some incredible sights, from the quaint villages to the dramatic cliff tops. A new study by renowned magazine Which? has sought to find the best walks across the United Kingdom. They have concluded that the best is Malham Cove and Gordale Scar in Yorkshire, followed closely by Botallack in Cornwall.

The Study

The research was mainly focused on reviews by the public, which means you can be sure they are really the best. Which? says:

"We asked 1,807 Which? members to rate more than 51 of the nation’s favourite walks that won’t take more than a day to complete (coming in at 13 miles and under). "Then we asked you to rate them across different categories. These included best scenery, best food and drink (championing local produce wherever possible), best for wildlife spotting and where’s best to escape the crowds. "Each walk is rated according to its difficulty and accessibility, so you can select the level that works best for you. Hopefully you’ll be inspired to discover somewhere different in 2022."

Botallack

After careful consideration, the Botallack walk was given an overall score of 88%, being awarded five out five stars for scenery and places of interest. The circular stroll also received four stars for food and drink, waymarking, wildlife, and visitor facilities. This means this is not only a fascinating and beautiful walk, but one that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Which? described the walk thusly:

"This short and straightforward walk, which was also voted second-best walk in the UK, takes you through the relics of Cornwall's industrial past and into its conservation-conscious present. Where the cliff was once blackened by the dust and smoke of mining, there now lies heathland and rare flowers. "Fans of BBC’s Poldark will recognise The Crowns, the engine works of a former tin mine, rising tall above the Atlantic Ocean. This was once where 340 men worked in tunnels stretching under the sea. "Which? members rated this walk five out of five for peace and quiet and scenery, making it an ideal choice for a short and relaxing stroll enriched with Cornish history."

You can read more about the study and other walks across the country here.

Walk Directions

If you fancy giving this walk a go, you can follow these directions or go to the National Trust website for further information. The walk begins at the Count House where you will also find the car park, toilets, and the delightful Botallack Count House café.

Turn left onto the track heading back to Botallack village. At the ruined shed, turn right down the track to the coast. At the engine house, take the right hand junction east along the coast path. Continue along the footpath and head through the remains of the old tin mining works. More information on the mining works can be found at the Botallack Count House. Turn right onto the track and head back to the car park.

And there you have it! Simple but beautiful, this is a great walk to get your mind thinking about Cornwall's amazing history.