How to find the perfect rooflight to transform your home’s interior

Published: 1:08 PM June 4, 2021

Rooflights are a great way to open up your living space - Credit: The Rooflight Company

A buyer’s guide to help you find a stunning roof window and add the wow factor to your home’s design.

Product innovation director Peter Daniel, from The Rooflight Company in Oxfordshire, reveals how a rooflight can maximise your home’s natural light, update your décor, and help boost your mental wellbeing.

Q: Is a rooflight the same as a skylight?

A: Yes, it is. We use these two terms interchangeably to describe a glass pane fitted into the roof of your home that admits natural light, offering a view of the sky above. Rooflights are available in a variety of styles. For flat roofs, we can fit skylights that are fixed, openable or even specialist safety units that can be walked on to create a stunning focal feature.

Roof windows are often a little smaller than rooflights, and are designed to fit pitched roofs. They are available in a range of standard sizes and can be opened to ventilate the room and let in additional light.

Q: How can a rooflight enhance my home’s design?

Rooflights can be used to bring natural light into a rear extension and add a wow factor to your room - Credit: The Rooflight Company

A: A rooflight or roof window floods your home with natural light, which has been shown to help boost mood and promote healthy physical and mental wellbeing.

You can use your rooflight to highlight architectural features like a kitchen island, add a wow factor to your room, and create a welcoming ambience. It can increase your ceiling height, making rooms appear larger, and more inviting.

They are a great way to introduce light into a rear extension and can be an excellent alternative to a conservatory. Instead of a room that’s too hot during summer, or too cool during winter, a skylight can help you make the most of the additional space in your home all-year round.

Q: Will fitting a rooflight make my room cold?

A: Not at all. All our windows use the latest technology to enhance their thermal performance. I always recommend checking the G value (measuring how the glass transmits the heat from the sun) and U value (insulation) of your rooflight before purchase.

We use special coatings on the glass to prevent dramatic temperature changes, and can offer our expert advice to help you place the window in the best possible location.

Q: What else should I consider before buying my skylight?

Ventilated skylights can help you aerate bathrooms and wet rooms - Credit: The Rooflight Company

A: If installing your rooflight in a bathroom, kitchen or wet room, then I recommend choosing a window fitted with vents to help aerate the space and prevent damp or mould.

You can also fit sensors to your roof window, that will automatically close it once the room reaches the desired temperature. This prevents rooms from getting too cold, and you won’t need to worry about accidentally leaving the window open.

Our neo Advance Skywalk rooflight combines safety, innovation and aesthetics, to create a rooflight that looks amazing and that you can walk on. It’s perfect to use on roof gardens to help you make the most of your property.

Q: How can I personalise my rooflight to suit my home’s décor?

A: We can match the frame to fit with the rest of your home. We offer slimline flush frame designs to help you maximise daylight and views, and for a sleek, contemporary finish. You can also choose a heritage design rooflight, that retains the character of traditional style properties.

Our made-to-measure service enables you to install rooflights of any size you need and we also offer a bespoke service, where our designers can help make your vision a reality and create a truly unique rooflight tailored to suit your taste and budget.

Q: How can I install my new skylight?

A: You can browse and buy our range of products online. Your new skylight will arrive within 10 days, depending on your project, along with detailed installation instructions that any competent roofer can follow.

Our expert designers are on hand to offer technical support, answer questions and advise which skylight is best for you. We can make buying your new skylight simple and stress-free, and offer recommendations to create a beautiful rooflight design that will set your home apart.

Visit therooflightcompany.co.uk to get inspired and find the ideal rooflight for you.

Call 01993 833155 or email info@therooflightcompany.co.uk to speak with a member of the team.