Hot interior design tips: How to transform your living space with made-to-measure curtains and blinds

Promotion

Did you know there are some simple ways to spruce up your home without planning an intensive, costly renovation?

“Besides the paint on your walls, and fundamental living items, your soft furnishings are one of the most important elements of interior design,” reveals Catherine Chamberlain, from independent Cotswold retailer, Just Fabrics.

Below, she explains why made-to-measure products are the best way to go and shares her top tips to help you create a stunning home.

Q: Why are curtains and blinds an important part of interior design?

A: They form the finishing touches for a room, provide privacy and create an inviting atmosphere. The last two years have seen people spending more time at home than ever before, and with more of us working remotely, I think it’s vital to have beautiful living spaces that feel welcoming. Being surrounded by lovely things can have a positive effect on our mood and mental health, and helps us to unwind.

Made-to-measure blinds and curtains are designed to perfectly fit any shape, style or size of window. - Credit: Iliv

Good quality blinds and curtains are also essential for blocking out light and sound to ensure you get a good night’s sleep.

Q: What are the benefits of choosing made-to-measure curtains or blinds?

A: There are several benefits of choosing made-to-measure products, including:

Perfectly fit your window – ensuring no light slips through, and enabling you to dress any size, shape or style of window.

ensuring no light slips through, and enabling you to dress any size, shape or style of window. Help to save energy - as they're precisely fitted to your windows, they reduce draughts, saving energy. Our thermal, blackout and interlining options have heat retention properties which help to regulate temperature and prevent air from leaving.

as they're precisely fitted to your windows, they reduce draughts, saving energy. Our thermal, blackout and interlining options have heat retention properties which help to regulate temperature and prevent air from leaving. Crafted to the highest standards – all of our made-to-measure products are hand-finished by experienced seamstresses in our UK workroom and come with a five-year quality guarantee.

all of our made-to-measure products are hand-finished by experienced seamstresses in our UK workroom and come with a five-year quality guarantee. Unlimited choice of designs – unlike ready-made curtains and blinds, we offer thousands of fabrics for you to choose from in a range of patterns including florals, linens, stripes and velvets.

unlike ready-made curtains and blinds, we offer thousands of fabrics for you to choose from in a range of patterns including florals, linens, stripes and velvets. Every blind comes with a market-leading headrail – they are fitted with child-safety features and come with a five-year warranty for your peace of mind.

they are fitted with child-safety features and come with a five-year warranty for your peace of mind. Wide range of tracks and poles available – it’s easy to find the correct fitting you need for your curtains. All curtains arrive with pre-gathered headings or hooks so they can be hung instantly.

Q: How can I design my curtains and blinds to suit my taste?

A: Each of our made-to-measure products is entirely bespoke, allowing you to design truly unique curtains and blinds for your home.

Use their online made-to-measure creator to customise every element of your curtains, ensuring they suit your taste. - Credit: Iliv

You can use our sample service to order up to five free sample fabrics directly to your door and get a feel for which one you prefer. Once you’ve decided, the made-to-measure creator on our website will allow you to customise every element, including heading styles and lining options. Once your order is placed, we can deliver it to your home or make it available to collect from one of our nearby stores.

We also offer home visits or virtual appointments via WhatsApp or Zoom, hosted by one of our expert home consultants. They can look at your room and offer design recommendations and measuring advice.

There are also a range of measuring guides available on our website, as well as step-by-step videos on how to measure your curtains and blinds, so you know exactly which size you’ll need.

Q: What curtain and blind trends are popular for autumn and winter 2022?

A: Florals, ranging from delicate patterns to tropical foliage designs, remain incredibly popular. Velvet is also a brilliant choice and can be used for a variety of projects. Our JF Vintage Velvet collection is a client-favourite, delivering rustic charm and rich colours.

All of Just Fabrics' made-to-measure curtains and blinds are hand-finished by experienced seamstresses in their UK workroom. - Credit: Iliv

Linen works well in contemporary spaces and achieves an airy look. Our JF Recycled Linen fabric is available in 21 colours and adds a warm, soft touch to any room.

In modern spaces, I’d recommend selecting a wave heading for curtains to achieve a flawless aesthetic. Roman blinds are a great way to introduce pops of colour.

Pinch and pencil pleat headings work well with traditional décor. Fabrics such as wool, florals and stripes are timeless designs that never fade out of style. The Willam Morris range is the perfect choice for character properties.

Q: Why choose Just Fabrics to help you create a captivating home interior?

A: We pride ourselves on delivering the very best made-to-measure curtains, blinds, upholstery, cushions, headboards and window seats. No matter what type of window you’re looking to dress, we can use our 30 years of experience to help you find the perfect solution and create a home you love.

Unlike ready-made curtains and blinds, Just Fabrics offer thousands of designs for you to choose from in their made-to-measure range. - Credit: Iliv

We deliver a friendly, efficient and dedicated service, backed by the many delighted customers we’ve helped over the years, and our excellency rating on Trustpilot.

