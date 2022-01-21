Romantic places to eat in Norfolk this Valentines Day

We highlight the best places to go this Valentines Day in Norfolk, whatever your style.

February is just around the corner which means it will very soon be time for supermarkets to fill with heart shaped cards, chocolates, and flowers. Valentine's Day can feel over-commercialised at the best of times, but it is also a great chance to take stock of your relationship and remind each other that you still care as much about each other now, as you did when you first got together.

Whatever your reasons (even if it's just an excuse to treat yourselves), a meal out is the perfect opportunity to get dressed up and spend time together with no distractions. Norfolk has more eateries than you could shake a bouquet of flowers at which cater to all needs and tastes. We recommend these few for a vibrant atmosphere, delicious food, and more.

Fine Dining

If you're looking for something flashy, or are celebrating an anniversary as part of your Valentine's Day plans, then Norfolk will not disappoint with delightful cuisine. You could try Pamela's Restaurant in Great Yarmouth where the Panna cotta looks divine, or how about Brasted's near Framingham Pigot who also offer a bespoke 'Dinner, Bed & Breakfast' offer. On the north coast, head to Morston Hall for an exquisite experience including dinner or Afternoon tea.

If you're Norwich based, we have a whole page of our favourite restaurants in the city to choose from. You can find them all here.

Vegan and vegetarian options can be found at all of these locations, however if you're looking for something that caters specifically for herbivores, then you definitely want to check out this article on our favourite meat-free restaurants.

Something Fishy

It wouldn't be Norfolk without the amazing seafood on offer which was probably caught just a few miles down the road. Of course crab is the best known catch of the day, but bass and cod can also be caught even just from the beach. If you're looking for a fish specialist restaurant to satisfy your pescatarian cravings, we recommend these eight venues for the best fish and seafood you'll find possibly anywhere in the country.

For something just as deliciously fresh, but better for a budget or short visit, these are our favourite chippies in the county. The batter will be crisp, the chips perfectly fried, and the fish fresher than a daisy.

The Terrace restaurant at the Imperial Hotel, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Keiron Tovell

Views to Dine For

Whilst the best view on Valentine's Day is probably of the person you share it with, setting the right atmosphere is also a really good way to make the day special. Norfolk is a beautiful county with so many options for al fresco dining or spots with incredible views from the inside like The Rooftop Gardens in Norwich. There aren't many better ways to spend the evening than with a few drinks, delicious food, and a stunning view over the city and the cathedral to top it off.

We recommend these 10 excellent venues with fabulous outdoor spaces that really show off all Norfolk has to offer. From cute gardens to sea views, there's something for every couple or group celebrating this February 14th.

On a Budget

Not everyone will be looking to sit down for a fancy meal this Valentine's Day. There are plenty of ways to make the day just as memorable, without breaking the bank. One of the great things about our county, is that there are so many small and independent eateries with delicious offerings that are just as tasty as a Michelin Star restaurant but without the price tag.

Why not head into Norwich and go to the Market. This is a great date location if you and your partner have different tastes in food. From East Asian cuisine to sandwiches to hearty British classics, there is something for everyone.

If it's early on in your relationship, or if you don't fancy something to eat, why not grab a coffee. There are so many places to enjoy a hot brew and snack, and these are just a few of our favourites. If you're in Norwich, these nine coffee houses are all independent and offer a bespoke experience, perfect for getting to know each other better.

Keeping it Casual

Lastly, it may be that Valentine's Day is something you and your significant other are not too fussed about celebrating. Rather than splash out or head out in the cold, why not grab a takeaway pizza, fresh from one of these wood fired ovens. Then you can sit back with the TV on and chill.

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. If you work on the day itself, you could celebrate on the Sunday with a sumptuous roast. These 17 spots offer cosy atmospheres, welcoming staff, and mountains of food.

There's more...

Don't forget that Norwich's Love Light Festival starts just after Valentine's, on February 17th. This is a great event to attend together as an extra treat. Find out more here.