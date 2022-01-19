5 Romantic walks in Sussex for Valentine's Day

View fromSouth Downs Way marker post near Firle Beacon across to Swanborough Hill in the west, at sunset. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to dust off the cobwebs of the softening winter and get outside for a romantic walk somewhere beautiful with the budding signs of spring or that is steeped with an aura of undying love.

Here are 5 gorgeous and utterly romantic locations to take a stroll this Valentine's Day:

Monk's House to Charleston

Charleston Farmhouse in Firle, East Sussex, was home to Bloomsbury Group artists Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell who was Virginia Woolf's sister. - Credit: Elisa.rolle / Wikimedia

Walk in the footsteps of Virginia Woolf, who would traverse the South Downs Way to reach Charleston where her sister Victoria Bell resided. Both Monk's House and Charleston are culturally significant properties and are relics of the romantic souls that resided within them.

Monk's House is where Woolf wrote some of her most famous books, including the dramatic and utterly romantic novel Orlando, which is considered "the longest and most charming love letter in literature" as it was inspired by Woolf's romance with Vita Sackville-West.

On the other hand, Charleston has a unique romantic energy of its own; not only are the gardens beautiful, but the interior of the property is a love letter to artistic expression with mural-like paintings covering the walls.

Explore the stunning South Downs landscape, including Firle Beacon, which has panoramic views over the area between Monk's House and Charleston this Valentine's Day for an unforgettable and inspiring romantic walk.

Monk's House is currently closed for the winter, but Charleston is open from Wednesdays to Sundays between 10 am - 5 pm.

Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters

As an area of extraordinary and sublime natural beauty where roaring waves crash into the pearly white Seven Sisters cliffs, a walk along the clifftop or on the beach is the perfect destination for a romantic stroll on Valentine's Day.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uksussex-walk-crowlink-and-birling-gap

Nymans

What could be more romantic than ruins, budding flowers and towering trees? If anything, this beautiful National trust location feels like you've been removed from reality entirely and thrust right into a magical land from fairytales and the epic medieval chivalric romances of yesteryear.

During winter, Nymans, unlike many gardens, is a symphony of colour and exciting scents. In the gardens and the surrounding 300-acres of ancient woodlands, you'll see some magnificent trees, including gigantic redwoods and beautiful conifers, among many other species.

Also, experience the gardens at Nymans like never before with the Ignite: Fire & Fantasy trail from Friday 11th February to Sunday 6th March. You might spot faeries hiding or dragons bursting forth from the trees lined with flickering lanterns.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/sussex-walk-around-nymans-woods

Mill Hill South Downs

Lancing College and Chapel. Viewed from across the Adur Valley. East Sussex. England - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This Valentine's Day, enjoy a walk with sweeping and rather grand views over the Adur valley. Take in the River Adur, the Gothic chapel at Lancing College, the town of Worthing and even the English Channel on a clear day.

Also, for nature lovers, binoculars are a must for this walk as there is so much wildlife to spot along the route. The chalk grasslands of Mill Hill provide a rich and diverse habitat that attracts over half of the different butterfly species found in Britain and houses 160 species of plants.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-park-rangers-favourite-walks-sussex

Standen House & Garden

Bare yet beautiful trees, Holly, milky Snowdrops, blushing Camelias and many other winter highlights can be found in the hillside garden surrounding the beautiful Arts and Crafts style building of Standen house. Bringing the natural world inside is the cosy interior design with pieces from William Morris's iconic Morris & Co. company that screams out romanticism.

A walk from the National Trust property down to the Weir Wood reservoir will take you through historic woodland, flower meadows and down the reservoir, which has views over the Ashdown Forest.

Walk details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/short-walk-from-standen-to-weir-wood-reservoir

Read more of the best Sussex content here:

Where to go camping by the beach in Sussex

9 of the best independent bookshops in Sussex

10 of the most Instagrammable locations in Sussex

Best places for Stargazing in Sussex